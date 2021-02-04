IMF says vaccines to fuel Mideast recovery, tough path ahead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says broad access to different coronavirus vaccines remains crucial for an economic recovery in the Mideast. However, the IMF stresses the path ahead remains “long and winding” for countries already struggling with corruption and debt. That’s according to a new report released Thursday. The IMF forecasts economic growth of 3.1% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022 for the Mideast and North Africa. However, it says the countries that have access to the widest number of vaccines likely will fair better than those without. Lebanon, mired in political and economic woes, could still see its economy further contract, however.