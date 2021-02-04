Highway departments deal with slick roads, see some accidents

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've been out on the roads, you've probably seen plows making their way across town.

Highway departments have been busy all across our area, including Wood County.

Officials there have had trucks out since 4 a.m., first dealing with freezing rain and ice, then snow later in the morning. They say around 24 trucks were out treating the roads Thursday, and saw a few accidents while they were out.

Roland Hawk, Wood County Highway Department Commissioner, is warning drivers to be sure to give trucks room if they encounter them while out on the road.

"The roads are slick, and you just can't stop as quickly. Give our trucks room, understand that they move slow as well," he said.

Crews will be back on the roads around 4 a.m. Friday. If you're out driving before that, Hawk says to watch out for drifts as strong winds are expected.