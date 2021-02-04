Greek students, teachers protest planned education reform

Thousands of university students and instructors marched in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on to oppose a draft education reform bill that will include the policing of university campuses. About 5,000 protesters took to the streets of central Athens in a largely peaceful march Thursday, while about 1,000 people demonstrated in Thessaloniki. Greece’s center-right government has scrapped a decades-old ban on police entering university grounds, arguing the measure had been exploited to organize violent protests and criminal activity. The government plans to set up a campus police division and to limit entrance to universities to students, academic staff, employees and guests. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill next week.