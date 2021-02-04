Skip to Content

Greek students, teachers protest planned education reform

National news from the Associated Press

Thousands of university students and instructors marched in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on to oppose a draft education reform bill that will include the policing of university campuses. About 5,000 protesters took to the streets of central Athens in a largely peaceful march Thursday, while about 1,000 people demonstrated in Thessaloniki. Greece’s center-right government has scrapped a decades-old ban on police entering university grounds, arguing the measure had been exploited to organize violent protests and criminal activity. The government plans to set up a campus police division and to limit entrance to universities to students, academic staff, employees and guests. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill next week.  

Associated Press

