Fox River Mall shooting suspect arrested

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson and U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski announced the arrest of Dezman Ellis Thursday afternoon. Ellis was wanted for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Outagamie County Circuit Court on Tuesday, 17-year-old Dezman Ellis and 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto were at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute with friends Sunday afternoon and had a chance encounter. The complaint says Ellis was with his girlfriend who used to date Frausto. According to prosecutors, witnesses told police that an argument began between Ellis and Frausto and that Ellis pulled out a gun and shot Frausto.

Ellis was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.