Former flight attendant lands 7-figure deal for 2 novels

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk about your airplane read. A former bookseller and flight attendant who conjured fictional nightmares during breaks on cross country red-eyes has a 7-figure deal for two novels. The Simon & Schuster imprint Avid Reader announced Thursday that T.J. Newman’s first book, the thriller “Falling,” comes out in July. The narrative is a horror story that understandably gave the author chills. On a crowded flight from Los Angeles to New York, passengers are unaware that the pilot’s family has been kidnapped and the pilot must crash the plane to save them. Newman came up with the idea during one work shift as passengers were sleeping.