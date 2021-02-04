Filing claims interference in 2010 Border Patrol death probe

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Documents filed in an international human rights case say the current head of the U.S. Border Patrol took part in an effort to shield agents following the 2010 death of a man who tried to cross from Mexico into California. The documents made public Thursday involve the death of Anastasio Hernandez Rojas, who was beaten and shocked with a stun gun at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and later died at a hospital. No criminal charges were ever filed. A document submitted to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights contends that Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott and others obstructed criminal investigations.