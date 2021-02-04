‘Extraordinary’ homelessness hearing held in LA’s Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hearing in a lawsuit seeking solutions for the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles has been held not in a courthouse or via webcam, but at a shelter in the heart of the city’s Skid Row. Judge David Carter presided from a folding table Thursday under a large tent in the shelter’s parking lot, where encampments line the surrounding sidewalks. The judge is overseeing a case that accuses the city and county of failing to address the desperate situations that homeless people face. Carter said he held the hearing because he worries people are “not seeing and feeling” the reality on the ground.