Congress debates rebuke of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is debating whether to strip far-right Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments over past comments Greene made that were racist, embraced conspiracy theories or endorsed violence directed at Democratic officeholders. A Democratic measure removing Greene from her posts is all but certain to pass after it was brought to the House floor for a vote, forcing Republicans to go on the record either supporting or rebuking Greene. Rather than defending Greene’s remarks, Republicans complained bitterly about the precedent that the Democratic effort would set by meddling in the affairs of a rival party.