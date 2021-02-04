Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Residents of the Afghan capital Kabul rarely go out after dark and increasingly are sending their children to safety outside the city in the face of deteriorating security. Bombings have been frequent in the past months, not just large-scale attacks but also targeted bombings that often kill or wound bystanders. Crime has increased. In broad daylight, armed men rob stores, people in parks and cars stuck in traffic. Kidnappings for ransom have increased. Afghanistan is supposed to be moving toward peace, but Kabul’s residents fear the turmoil is a sign it is instead entering yet another phase in decades of war.