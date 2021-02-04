‘CODA’ has loud message even when there’s silence

New York (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival breakthrough “CODA” seems set to expand the conversation about diversity in Hollywood. The film, whose title stands for “Child of Deaf Adults,” won two top prizes at the festival and broke a Sundance record when Apple acquired it for $25 million. It follows a young woman who is the only hearing person in her family. She contemplates leaving the family’s struggling fishing business and her role as their interpreter to pursue her dreams at the Berklee College of Music. The cast includes Marlee Matlin, the only deaf actor to win an Oscar.