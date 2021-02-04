Chicago mayor demands teachers return, union offers proposal

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city was reviewing the teachers’ union latest proposal on COVID-19 safety protocols to return to classrooms. The development came hours after her demand for a deal by the end of the day. Lightfoot declined to say what she would do if the Chicago Teachers Union doesn’t reach an agreement by the end of the day. Lightfoot has threatened to lock out teachers from remote learning if they don’t show up to class as expected. Students are already scheduled to have Friday off, so negotiations could potentially stretch through the weekend, although Lightfoot insists that would not be acceptable.