Can I be fired if I don’t get vaccinated?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--With the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out well underway, millions of people are lining up around the country to get the shot. But there are legal and moral issues surrounding the vaccine.

Wisconsinites in the workforce are asking one simple question. Can my boss require me to get the shot in order to keep my job?

"Very simple, yes. An employer can require an employee to get vaccinated for the safety of the other employees", Andrew Schmidt, an attorney at Schmidt & Schmidt Law Firm in Wausau said.

According to EEOC (Equal Opportunity Employment Commission)

federal law allows employers to set "a requirement that an individual shall not pose a direct threat to the health and safety of individuals in the workplace."

But it's not so cut and dry. There are major exceptions:

Legitimate Medical Issue or Disability. Sincerely Held Religious Beliefs

The latter is protected by the EEOC with Title VII and the exception for employees with disabilities is protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Schmidt has advice for employers to avoid any bad blood at the office.

"Employers, don't make it mandatory. Give your employees an incentive to get vaccinated. But don't make it mandatory. The logic behind it is give your employees who get the vaccine a benefit. Maybe take the 4th of July weekend off, versus those who don't get vaccinated have to work."

Schmidt added, employers could also make employees who don't get vaccinated work from home and they would not be able to participate in any raises or promotions.



So the bottom line is if you like where you work, you'll have to get vaccinated. The law is on your employer's side.