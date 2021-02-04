British FM says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister says flexibility and compromise are key to making the most of a fresh United Nations bid to resume talks on resolving Cyprus’ decades-old ethnic division. Dominic Raab said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Thursday that Britain is ready to lend its support in helping to “break the logjam” that has blocked a peace deal for nearly half a century, fueled tensions over offshore energy reserves and encumbered Turkey’s relationship with the European Union. Raab’s remarks come two days after his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said any Cyprus peace accord should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states — something that Greek Cypriots strongly reject.