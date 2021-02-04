Bolivian students return to class in protective suits, masks

JESÚS DE MACHACA, Bolivia (AP) — In Bolivia’s highlands, a dozen Aymara students on bicycles covered from head-to-toe in protective suits hats and face masks arrive at their school for the start of the 2021 school year amid an uptick in coronavirus infections. Bolivia shut down its school year in August because it couldn’t guarantee access to online education to all, especially in rural areas where many people lack internet access. The government re-started classes this week with face-to-face, online or blended formats. Parents at the Jancohaqui Tana school in Jesús de Machaca decided to send their children back to school for in-person classes and ordered special biosecurity suits made.