Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Delaware over the weekend, his first out-of-town trip since taking office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans forgo travel as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Biden, who has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, has made getting the pandemic under control the central focus of the early weeks of his presidency. The White House announced Biden’s plans for travel Thursday evening. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the president was traveling. The CDC current guidance recommends that “you do not travel at this time.”