Biden officials considering action on student debt relief

The Biden administration is reviewing whether it can take steps to provide student debt relief through executive action, even as it continues to call on Congress to pass legislation to help borrowers and their families. A tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki appears to go further than her comments at a briefing earlier Thursday when she said President Joe Biden was looking to Congress to act next on student loan relief. Biden has said he’d support up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Some Democrats are pressuring Biden to erase $50,000 in federal student debt for all borrowers through executive action.