Asian shares down on caution after modest US gains

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are lower as caution sets in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic. Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and other regional benchmarks all fell in Thursday morning trading. Also on market players’ minds is the vaccine rollout, which is becoming more organized in the U.S., but has yet to play out in much of Asia, except for China. Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, where investors are worried about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending.