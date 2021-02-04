AP source: Biden picks longtime US diplomat as Yemen envoy

The Biden administration is naming a longtime U.S. diplomat for the Middle East as its envoy in Yemen, as it seeks a diplomatic end to a grinding 5-year-war there. President Joe Biden was expected to officially announce the choice of Tim Lenderking as soon as Thursday afternoon, when he speaks at the State Department. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the selection, speaking on condition the person not be identified further. Biden has said he plans to pull U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. The Biden administration says it will use diplomacy to try to end the overall war in Yemen.