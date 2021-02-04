Amid coup, uncertainty over Myanmar’s fragile peace process

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The future of Myanmar’s already-fragile peace process between the military, armed ethnic groups and militias is in question as the military regains control of the country after Monday’s coup. The country’s decades-long conflicts involving the military have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and received sharp criticism from the United Nations and others. In recent years negotiations between the groups, spearheaded by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, have brought some progress. But the detainment of Suu Kyi and other elected officials has sparked a new wave of criticism and concern from some armed ethnic groups across the country.