3 guards accused in attack, cover-up at NJ women’s prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday that three prison guards face misconduct charges stemming from a violent attack on at least six inmates at a women’s prison. He says one women was punched 28 times. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said prosecutors found that the guards tried to cover up the attack at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women by filing false reports. He said the attack happened early Jan. 11 and involved about two dozen guards. Grewal said Thursday the investigation was still in its early stages.