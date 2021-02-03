Wisconsin Assembly sends mask order repeal back to Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to send the question of whether the state’s mask mandate should be repealed back to the state Senate, which voted last week to end the requirement.

The Assembly delayed a vote last week amid concerns that repealing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order tied to the pandemic would result in Wisconsin losing about $50 million a month in federal money for poor people.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly will pass a fix for that problem and a resolution repealing the mask mandate.

That will require the Senate to vote again.