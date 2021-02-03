Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:24PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:24PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING…
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight
through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the
Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest
Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before
precipitation changes to snow overnight tonight. Snow will be
heavy at times during the day Thursday, which will make travel
difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning.
However, lake-effect snow will continue over northern portions of
Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday.
We are beginning to see some reports of light wintry mix of
freezing drizzle and snow this evening, which should continue
through the overnight hours tonight. There is some uncertainty as
to when the change-over from wintry mix to all snow will occur. Changes
in the total snow amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are
still possible with later updates.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 10 inches for northern Iron, Ashland, and Bayfield
counties, with 3 to 6 inches expected elsewhere, and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.