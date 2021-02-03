Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:24PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING…

.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight

through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the

Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest

Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before

precipitation changes to snow overnight tonight. Snow will be

heavy at times during the day Thursday, which will make travel

difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning.

However, lake-effect snow will continue over northern portions of

Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday.

We are beginning to see some reports of light wintry mix of

freezing drizzle and snow this evening, which should continue

through the overnight hours tonight. There is some uncertainty as

to when the change-over from wintry mix to all snow will occur. Changes

in the total snow amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are

still possible with later updates.

Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the

week through the weekend.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 10 inches for northern Iron, Ashland, and Bayfield

counties, with 3 to 6 inches expected elsewhere, and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,

Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands

of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and

the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.