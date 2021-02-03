Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:21PM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:21PM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Snow, Wind, Impacts To Travel Thursday and Thursday Night…
.A light wintry mix will develop overnight, transitioning to snow
by early morning. The snow will quickly push east northeast
through the day, gradually exiting across the northern Great Lakes
by late evening. The morning commute will be slick for much of the
area as snow increases.
A few inches of snow are expected, with the higher amounts across
Wisconsin. The bulk will fall during the day Thursday with rates
up to 1 inch per hour possible in the heaviest snow.
In addition, winds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon,
staying strong and gusty through Thursday night. Gusts from 30 to
40 mph are anticipated. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will
result. A short period of ground blizzard conditions are possible
across the wind prone, open areas of southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa, with this threat centered on the afternoon to
early evening hours.
Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday
afternoon into the overnight.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Patchy blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.