Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 3:26PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING…

.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight

through early Friday morning and will bring snow to portions of

northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before

precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy at times during

the day Thursday which will make travel difficult. The system

departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-effect

snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland,

and Iron counties through Friday.

There remains some uncertainty in the timing and speed of the

onset of the freezing drizzle this evening, and also on the timing

of the switch over to snow during the early to mid morning hours

of Thursday. Much of the Northland will likely see freezing

drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow

amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are still possible

with later updates.

Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of

the week through the weekend.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches, except 4 to 8 inches for northern Iron, Ashland

and Bayfield counties and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price Counties.

This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac

Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.