Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY

TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Patchy blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

