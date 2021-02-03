Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Patchy blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
