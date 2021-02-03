Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible late

tonight into early Friday, then heavy snow Thursday into Thursday

evening. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. A light glaze

of ice possible in central Wisconsin late tonight into early

Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday night

into Friday, causing considerable blowing and drifting snow in

open areas.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, and

possibly the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&