Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible late
tonight into early Friday, then heavy snow Thursday into Thursday
evening. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. A light glaze
of ice possible in central Wisconsin late tonight into early
Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday night
into Friday, causing considerable blowing and drifting snow in
open areas.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, and
possibly the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&