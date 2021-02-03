Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Potential accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Patchy blowing and drifting snow Thursday night with
winds gusting to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

