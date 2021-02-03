*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams counties Thursday morning into Thursday night and for Price, Ashland, and Iron counties until 6 a.m. Friday.

*WINTER STORM WARNING for the rest of the News 9 area early Thursday morning through 9 a.m. Friday

Stormy weather is on the way by early Thursday. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. That will be followed by gusty winds and a prolonged bitter cold spell.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night with a 70% chance of a light wintry mix including light freezing rain well after midnight. Lows should be in the mid 20s with south to southeast winds of 8-15 mph. Any wintry mix will turn to a wet heavy snow by mid to late morning Thursday and continue all day. Snowfall totals of 5 to 8 inches are projected for most of the News 9 area through late Thursday evening. Again it will be a rather wet, sticky snow. Highs should reach the lower 30s, maybe mid 30s in the eastern part of the area. Winds will be from southeast around 10 mph. They will become northwest at 15-25 mph in the evening, creating blowing and drifting snow.

The drifting snow will continue into Friday and it will be much colder. Lows will be around 5 degrees Friday morning with highs around 10. A few snow showers are possible in the early morning, while some lake effect snow will continue the rest of Friday into Saturday in parts of far northern Wisconsin.

There should be quite a bit of sunshine for the weekend with brutally cold conditions. Highs will be around 0 Saturday and -3 degrees Sunday. Lows could be near -5 to -10 Saturday morning and -15 to -20 Sunday morning. Wind chill factors will likely hover around -20 to -40 degrees much of the weekend. You will need to be bundled up well to venture out safely.

It will stay very cold into next week and mostly dry. However there is some potential that a weather system passing south of Wisconsin Monday afternoon could spread a bit of light snow or flurries into the southern half of the viewing area. Highs will be near -1 Monday, 3 Tuesday, and 7 Wednesday. Lows could be around -18 Monday, -15 Tuesday, and -13 Wednesday. We are expecting quite a bit of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:05 p.m., 3-February 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1947 - The temperature at Tanacross, AK, plunged to a record 75 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)

1988 - Arctic air continued to invade the central U.S. The temperature at Midland TX plunged from a record high of 80 degrees to 37 degrees in just three hours. Morning lows in the higher elevations of Wyoming were as cold as 38 degrees below zero. Heavy snow blanketed southwestern Colorado, with 16 inches reported at Steamboat Springs. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)