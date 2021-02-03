USDA temporarily suspending debt collections and foreclosures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that they are temporarily suspending debt collections, foreclosures, and other activities related to farm loans.

This means that the USDA will temporarily suspend non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

They say that this action is a result of the ongoing public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA will work with the DOJ stop both foreclosures and evictions on accounts that had been previously referred to the DOJ. This is about 12,000 or 10% of borrowers.

According to the DOJ the temporary suspension is in place until further notice.