UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses in Q1

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to the neediest people worldwide has announced plans for an initial distribution of some 100 million doses by the end of March and more than 200 million more by the end of June. The COVAX Facility said Wednesday that nearly all of the doses expected to go to dozens of countries will come from British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India. Another 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to be shared by 18 countries during the first quarter of the year.