Tokyo Games offer Playbooks to assure athletes, sway public

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo organizers and the IOC have begun rolling out “Playbooks” to detail how 15,400 athletes will enter Japan for the Olympics on July 23 and the Paralympics a month later. These are the first versions and details are still in flux. The documents will be updated in April and June. Athletes and others will be kept in a bubble at the Athletes Village. Potential spectators and the media will be outside the bubble. The Playbooks spell out strict behavior in regard to entering Japan and leaving the country. They deal with hygiene, testing, immigration questions and behavior that will prohibit athletes from any tourism.