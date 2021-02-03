Today’s Teacher: Scott Sanger

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week its Scott Sanger, a social studies teacher at Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School. His nomination was sent in by Morgan, one of his students. She writes:

Mr. Sanger is one of the best social studies teacher I have ever had. He has a good sense of humor and always has a lot of energy. He is very helpful and makes confusing stuff make sense.

