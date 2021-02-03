Supreme Court sides with Germany in Nazi-era art dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it harder for a multimillion-dollar lawsuit involving centuries-old religious artworks obtained by the Nazis from Jewish art dealers to continue in U.S. courts. The case involves the 1935 sale of a collection of medieval Christian artwork called the Guelph Treasure. The heirs of the art dealers contend that the sale of the works, now said to be worth at least $250 million, was done under pressure. Germany disagrees and says the case doesn’t belong in a U.S. court. The justices say the heirs haven’t at this point shown that federal law allows them to bring their case in U.S. courts. The Supreme Court has sent the case back for additional arguments.