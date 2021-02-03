Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

A new study may help answer answer one of the big open questions about the campaign to suppress the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers from Oxford University say AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine does more than protect people from falling seriously ill — it also appears to reduce transmission of the virus. The study released on Wednesday also suggested that a single dose of the AstraZeneca formula provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks, which could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between the first and second dose has been four weeks.