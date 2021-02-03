Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 1:08AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 1:08AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Patchy fog is expected across central and north central Wisconsin
early this morning. The fog may be locally dense at times, reducing
visibilities to around 1/4 mile. In addition, the fog may deposit
ice on area roadways, which could lead to locally slippery conditions.
Travelers should be alert for hazardous driving conditions due to
rapidly changing visibility and icy spots on pavement. Slow down
and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.