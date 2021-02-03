Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 1:08AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Patchy fog is expected across central and north central Wisconsin

early this morning. The fog may be locally dense at times, reducing

visibilities to around 1/4 mile. In addition, the fog may deposit

ice on area roadways, which could lead to locally slippery conditions.

Travelers should be alert for hazardous driving conditions due to

rapidly changing visibility and icy spots on pavement. Slow down

and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.