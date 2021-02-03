Sony booming on hit ‘Demon Slayer,’ headed to record profit

TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. reports its fiscal third quarter profit jumped 62%, positioning the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant for a record annual profit as its bottom line got a healthy boost from its mega-hit animation film “Demon Slayer.” Tokyo-based Sony reported a $3.5 billion profit for the October-December period on Wednesday. Sony’s video-games sector thrived as people stuck at home for the coronavirus pandemic turned to such entertainment content. Sony also got a lift from the popularity of its PlayStation 5 console, which went on sale late last year, and did well in software and online-service sales, despite its launch costs.