Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The two FBI agents slain in South Florida devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse children. Agent Daniel Alfin gained international attention when he led a team that shutdown a major worldwide child pornography website. Agent Laura Schwartzenberger worked more anonymously, teaching children and adults how to avoid online sexual exploitation. The FBI released no new information Wednesday about the shooting in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise. It has not named the gunman, who apparently killed himself during Tuesday’s standoff that began after the agents were shot. Three other agents were wounded, with two of them hospitalized in stable condition. The third was treated at the scene.