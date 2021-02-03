Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, is dead at 80

DENVER (AP) — Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago that turned violent, has died. He was 80. His wife, Kirsten Liegmann, says Davis died on Tuesday of lymphoma at his home in Berthoud, Colorado. A longtime peace activist, Davis was a protest coordinator when some 3,000 demonstrators clashed with police near the convention. Davis and four co-defendants — Tom Hayden, Jerry Rubin, Abbie Hoffman and David Dellinger — were convicted of conspiracy to incite a riot during the trial in 1969 and 1970. A federal appeals court overturned the convictions.