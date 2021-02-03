Prayer breakfast gives Biden fresh chance to call for unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition that calls on political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. Set for Thursday, the breakfast has sparked controversy in the past, particularly when President Donald Trump used last year’s installment to slam his political opponents and question their faith. Some liberals have viewed the event warily because of the conservative faith-based group that is behind it. But the breakfast will give the nation’s second Catholic president a chance to talk about his vision of faith.