Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened

11:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say two people died and more than 90 others have been sickened or injured after ammonia leaked from an ice plant in a fish port near the capital. Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee died after being exposed to the gas Wednesday. The body of a second employee was found Thursday. More than 90 residents and employees have been hospitalized. Ammonia is used as a refrigerant but could be toxic to people in large amounts. More than 20 have remained in a hospital, complaining of breathing difficulties and other illnesses. The plant has been ordered closed and won’t reopen until it puts in place additional safeguards. The owner has apologized to the victims.

Associated Press

