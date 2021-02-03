7 insurgents, 2 troops killed in separate raids in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces and police acting on intelligence have raided suspected militant and separatist hideouts, triggering shootouts that killed seven insurgents and two soldiers. An official with Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department said Wednesday in a statement the first raid took place in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan in the eastern Punjab province. The raid left three militants from the outlawed Baluchistan Republican Army dead, he said. The group is known for targeting Pakistani troops, police and gas pipelines in southwestern Baluchistan. Hours later, troops raided a militant compound in former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, triggering a shootout that killed four insurgents and two soldiers, according to a military statement.