Skip to Content

Ontario to reopen schools for in-class learning

New
6:39 pm National news from the Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province of Ontario will reopen all schools for in-class learning this month despite the presence of new coronavirus variants and a high number of infections in Toronto and its suburbs. The majority of schools will reopen Monday while those in Toronto and its suburbs will resume in-person learning on Feb 16. There are no plans to vaccinate teachers. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content