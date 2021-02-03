Ontario to reopen schools for in-class learning

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province of Ontario will reopen all schools for in-class learning this month despite the presence of new coronavirus variants and a high number of infections in Toronto and its suburbs. The majority of schools will reopen Monday while those in Toronto and its suburbs will resume in-person learning on Feb 16. There are no plans to vaccinate teachers. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health.