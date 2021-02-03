Missouri lawmaker indicted for stem cell fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri state legislator on fraud charges after she falsely promoted a treatment she was selling at medical clinics as containing stem cells that could treat various diseases including COVID-19. The 20-count indictment unsealed Monday also accuses 63-year-old Rep. Tricia Derges, a Republican from Nixa, Missouri, of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case. Her defense attorney says Derges “hasn’t been convicted of a thing and she is presumed innocent.” Derges was released on her own recognizance after making an initial court appearance.