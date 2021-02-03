Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Car parts theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a thief.

Security camera photos show him stealing parts from a car in the Wausau West High School parking lot.

It happed at about 10:15 a.m. on Friday, January 8.

"The thief drove a dark gray Honda Accord, got out of it with a car jack, and stole a catalytic converter and oxygen sensor from a car in the lot," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

Investigators say the repair estimate for the stolen parts came in at $2,816.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2005 Honda Accord.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity and tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.