In a Baghdad bar, a Syrian serves cocktails to fix war woes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hidden away in a dark corner of central Baghdad is the most unlikely of businesses: a bar. Its owner, a Syrian migrant, opened the establishment a few weeks ago as a refuge for a hand-picked clientele that wants to evade the stigma of drinking alcohol in a conservative, Muslim-majority society. He also hopes to put food on the table for his family back home in war-ravaged Syria. But being a barman in Baghdad is a dangerous job these days, and alcohol shops are routinely targeted by disapproving militia groups. He says “this place is not for everyone” but that he feels a responsibility to protect his workers and clients.