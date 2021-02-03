How to keep your student loan payment at $0

President Biden has extended the interest-free payment pause for most federal student loan borrowers through Sept. 30. But after that break ends, paying $0 may still be a necessity for some borrowers. You may be able to qualify for a $0 monthly payment at that point by enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan or suspending payments altogether via deferment or forbearance. An income-driven plan is usually the best choice because of benefits like potential loan forgiveness, but compare all your options if you’ll need longer-term relief. While you can’t switch repayment plans while payments are paused, you can figure out a strategy and prepare now.