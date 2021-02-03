Final two defendants in Honolulu corruption case sentenced

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police officer and a Big Island firefighter were sentenced in connection with a corruption case involving a former Honolulu prosecutor and her retired police chief husband. Retired Honolulu officer Niall Silva was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in 2016. Big Island firefighter Jesse Ebersole, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to obstruct, was also sentenced. Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her now estranged husband, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, were both convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud amid a federal investigation.