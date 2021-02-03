Health workers in virus-hit Myanmar start anti-coup protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Medical workers across Myanmar have begun a civil disobedience protest against Monday’s coup, wearing red ribbons and declaring they won’t work for the military government. The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in November’s elections could not have come at a worse time for a country battling a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with an inadequate and poorly funded health system. One doctor in Yangon, the commercial capital, says “we want to show the world we are totally against military dictatorship and we want our elected government and leader back.” Photos in social media show medical workers with red ribbons pinned to their clothes.