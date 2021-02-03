Germany says it beat 2020 goal to cut greenhouse emissions

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister says the country beat its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40% last year compared to 1990 levels. Peter Altmaier said figures show Germany’s emissions of planet-heating gases were 42% lower in 2020 than three decades ago, confounding warnings that the country couldn’t meet its goal. While the coronavirus pandemic helped reduce emissions, Altmaier said the target would likely have been achieved anyway even without the drop in economic activity due to the lockdown. Separately, the German government agreed Wednesday to increase the share of renewable fuels in the transport sector to 28% over the next decade. That’s double the target set by the European Union as a whole.