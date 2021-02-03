Fundraising feet: Capt. Tom’s legacy lives in 11-year-old

LONDON (AP) — The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth-Heidel — and many others. The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service. So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: keepy uppies — kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground. Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers. Similar fundraising feats have been performed by a 5-year-old amputee and a 90-year-old woman in the Scottish Highlands.